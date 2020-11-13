FEMA is urging fire victims to beware of frauds and scams

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – FEMA is warning wildfire survivors not to fall victim to fraud or scams.

While some people come together during a disaster, others may take advantage of vulnerable situations. FEMA says just because someone wears their logo doesn’t mean they work for the agency. Agencies, like FEMA, always have a badge proving they work for the organization and you can ask to see the badge if you’re suspicious of the person.

“People are going to try and approach you perhaps and try and collect a fee for registering with FEMA or do have your damage inspected, we don’t charge any fees,” said Nathan Custer from FEMA.

FEMA also says a common scam during times of disaster is non-licensed contractors. Contractors must be licensed, to work on damaged properties.

If you suspect a scam call your local law enforcement agency.

