FEMA, local health orgs. push to bring additional 1k vaccine doses a day to Rogue Valley

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Jackson County Expo has already been a popular vaccination site in the county. Now a partnership between state officials, local health authorities, and FEMA is helping it reach more people, faster.
If you’ve gotten a vaccine in Jackson County, chances are you got it at the Jackson County Expo. Now, thanks to a Federal Pilot Program, it’s able to expand who and how it vaccinates.
“That’s our primary goal to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” said Vince Maykovich, FEMA Region 10.
The Pilot Community Vaccination Center is a Federal Program aimed at accelerating vaccinations in under-served and struggling communities. It will join forces with Jackson County Public Health’s vaccination site, to become the first of its kind in the state.
The new program will increase vaccine doses the county gets by an extra 1,000 doses per day, directly from the Federal Government.
“The vaccines we are talking about are an additional Federal Government resource that’s been offered to Oregon, it does not conflict with the current allocations given to Jackson County,” said Jana Mclellan, Director for the COVID-19 Response & Recovery with the Oregon Health Authority.
The 8-week program begins next week. The vaccine will be available at a fixed site drive-thru location and walk-up option, all at the Expo. Officials are also exploring a mobile vaccine delivery option. Starting April 19th, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.
“At the same time that we are trying to offer these large vaccine events, we are also as medical community partnering to reach out to those who maybe aren’t able to make it to these large events,” said Brandan Hull, M.D., Providence Medical Group.
The Expo location was selected as a pilot site because of its centralized location, along I-5. Jackson County residents aren’t the only ones eligible to receive the vaccine, neighboring county residents are as well.
“This is a welcome relief,” said Jackson County Emergency Operations Manager, John Vial.
Health officials say the goal is to have everyone who wants a vaccine to get one by the end of the 8 week period.
To sign up visit, Jackson County’s website.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.