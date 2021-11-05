FEMA unveils new transitional program for wildfire survivors

TALENT, Ore. – Many wildfire survivors are getting the option to buy the FEMA trailer they’re calling home. This program is something FEMA said has never been done before within their agency.
FEMA’s new Sale and Donation Program helps transition people from temporary to permanent housing.

Out of the 156 units here in Southern Oregon, 85 of those families have already accepted FEMA’s offer. Thirty-one of those units tell the agency they’re interested.

“Because there’s such a shortage of housing in Southern Oregon, we have to come up with different ways to help the community in the best way we can,” said Paul Corah from FEMA.

FEMA told NBC5 News survivors are getting a reduced rate for the trailer. The agency said wildfire survivors have until march to find permanent housing unless the state applies for an extension.

