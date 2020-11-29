Festive horse drawn wagon rides being offered in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — It may not be Donner and Blitzen… but it’s close enough!
Horse Drawn Wagon Rides are taking groups of 6 on tours throughout historic Jacksonville. The socially distanced wagon rides are being offered every Saturday from noon to 3:30.
The rides cost $10 per person and begin outside of the Jacksonville City Hall.
“It’s something that… we want people to come out and enjoy each other and forget about what’s going on, enjoy the moment, enjoy the Christmas season and remember what it’s about,” said co-owner of Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Alice Rose.
For more information on the festive rides, visit the Horse Drawn Wagon Rides Facebook page.
