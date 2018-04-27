Home
Fewer air tankers available for nation-wide coverage this Summer

Fewer air tankers available for nation-wide coverage this Summer

Local Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service has fewer air tankers prepped to fight fires this Summer. In 2017, 20 of the aircraft were available; as of late April, only 13 are under contract. Residents are concerned the change will have a negative impact on Southern Oregon.

“I’d say the last three years, it’s really become an issue,” Dan Elster said. “I don’t remember seeing such smoke-filled valleys and intense forest fires the first several years I lived here.”

Over the past couple years, smoke has been settling in the Rogue Valley for weeks at a time. Elster noted it affects everyone.

“It impacts everyone’s lives, I think it impacts our economy, I think it impacts our health, our environment,” Elster said.

The nation could see a shortage of resources this upcoming fire season. Currently, 13 air tankers are on contract for use across the country. The decrease is a concern for Elster.

“I would think we would be beefing up our fire fighting capabilities,” Elster said, adding praise for firefighters getting ready for the upcoming fire season. “I support you, I hope you get the resources you need.”

U.S. Forest Services representatives say the number of air tankers could fluctuate either way. The numbers won’t be final until May.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics