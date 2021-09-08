Fielder Creek Fire in Rogue River prompts evacuations, burns 20-25 acres

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a new fire just northwest of Rogue River that forced nearby residents to evacuate tonight.
The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District says ground crews are responding. Aircraft have been suspended for the night.
It’s estimated at 20-25 acres with multiple spot fires and containment is unknown right now.
A Level 2 Be Set evacuation notice was issued from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the 100-hundred to 14-hundred block of Fielder Creek Road.
“We had a number of helicopters come in and do countless bucket drops across the fire, which stopped it from spreading to the road where it was going and there were a lot of homes on that other side so they [firefighters] made good work on stopping that forward spread,” said ODF Southwest District spokeswoman, Natalie Weber.
Firefighters at the scene say the wind is driving the flames.
We’re told fire crews will be staying overnight.
