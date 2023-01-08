Fighting for a spot in the biggest wrestling tournament in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Classic Qualifier, a youth wrestling tournament, took place at North Medford High School on January 7th.

Over 300 wrestlers fought for a chance to compete in Oregon’s biggest wrestling tournament, The Oregon Classic.

Organizers say around 34 teams entered the tournament, with kids ages 5 to 14.

Most of these kids have been training for years to compete in the Oregon Classic and face the best wrestlers in the state.

“It feels great to win, I was able to pick up the win because I was able to get behind him and score points, and then he almost had me, but I turned in took a shot, and pinned him,” said James Ogden, a Wrestler with North Valley.

Ogden says he took first in his division and is looking forward to advancing to The Oregon Classic.