Film “Phoenix Oregon” set for special screening and events at Klamath Falls filming locations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The film makers behind last year’s hit movie “Phoenix, Oregon,” which was shot entirely in Klamath Falls, will have a special screening next weekend.
Ashland-based, JOMA films. filmed it in 2018 at Hanscam’s Bowling Center, The Daily Bagel and other locations in Klamath Falls.
It debuted in March last year at the beginning of the pandemic.
The filmmakers set up a new streaming platform, which allowed the film to qualify for domestic box office revenue in the country.
“Even though it’s a comedy, it is a story of redemption and getting a second chance at life and because of that, it’s very poignant for the community of Phoenix, Oregon,” Executive Director with Klamath Film, Kurt Liedtke, said. “This is a film that really can be celebrated by both Phoenix and Klamath Falls,” he added.
The special screening of “Phoenix, Oregon” will feature a Q&A with the filmmakers at the Ross Ragland Theater Saturday the 27th.
Liedtke said three more feature films are looking to shoot in the city this year.
There will also be a ceremony at The Daily Bagel for a film marker placement with guest speakers and then a Q&A at 1pm.
The film won a “Commitment to Good” award from O.M.P.A. in January.
The filmmakers Gary and Annie Lundgren received it for their charity work as they used the film as a fundraiser and donated thousands of dollars to local restaurants and fire relief.
