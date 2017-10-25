Final days before opening of Hope Village Tiny Homes

Medford, Ore — The Hope Village Tiny Homes project is nearing completion and supporters say the temporary housing may be ready as soon as this weekend.
Move in for the tiny home community for the homeless had been delayed by permit and scheduling issues.
With inspections due this week, those who made the project possible say the nearly two dozen residents could be home as early as next week.
“Their residency here is going to be from 6 months to a year and as they progress along and get into the community they move out and we move in somebody else who is going to be interviewed, they go through quite the process to be able to come in here,” said Roy Striley with the project’s steering committee.
Hope Village will host an open house this Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at it’s location on West McAndrews.