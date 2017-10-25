Home
Final days before opening of Hope Village Tiny Homes

Final days before opening of Hope Village Tiny Homes

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore — The Hope Village Tiny Homes project is nearing completion and supporters say the temporary housing may be ready as soon as this weekend.

Move in for the tiny home community for the homeless had been delayed by permit and scheduling issues.

With inspections due this week, those who made the project possible say the nearly two dozen residents could be home as early as next week.

“Their residency here is going to be from 6 months to a year and as they progress along and get into the community they move out and we move in somebody else who is going to be interviewed, they go through quite the process to be able to come in here,” said Roy Striley with the project’s steering committee.

Hope Village will host an open house this Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at it’s location on West McAndrews.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics