Fire behavior remains minimal overnight on JaCo Westside Complex Fires

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Some good news coming in across the Westside Complex Fires in Jackson County. Fire officials say fire behavior stayed minimal overnight.

6 fires make up the complex. The largest fires are the Ladybug, Keeler, and Tallowbox.

ODF says full mop-up operations will continue over the next several days, to prevent burning debris from crossing containment lines. ODF says those lines are holding.

Increased winds in the forecast do pose a concern for ODF. So helicopters are likely going to be used to help resources on the ground.

The goal is still to hold those lines and continue mop-up, where it can.

“Adding that wind to the forecast yesterday and today it just increases the chances of the fire picking up again and just spreading so we’re working to hold those lines and keep the fire in the footprint it is in and keep it as small as possible,” said ODF’s Natalie Weber.

Over in Josephine County, Incident Management Team 13 has taken over the Rum Creek Fire. Crews say the steep topography of the fire allows burning debris to roll downhill potentially, spreading fire as it goes.

Additional resources have been called in to help.

For the latest in fire information, visit swofire.com