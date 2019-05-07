Fire breaks out near Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore. – Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out around 1 Monday afternoon northeast of Chiloquin.
The fire is burning near milepost 6 on the Sprague River Highway, and is burning on both sides of the road.
Multiple agencies have been called in to help put out the fire.
Jake Barnett of the Oregon Department of Forestry spoke to NBC5 shortly before 4:pm. “The fire has been stopped to the north of Sprague River Road, so we’re focusing on getting a containment line around the south end of the fire at this time. We’ve had one homeowner we had to move down to a staging area just out of the way, but no immediate threat on any kind of structures at this time.”
The fire is estimated at over 25 acres.
The cause is still under investigation.
The fire is burning in an area only a few miles away from where the ‘Braymill’ fire burned last week.
