Fire burns an estimated 5 acres near White City

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Evacuation notifications were issued to some Jackson County residents due to a fire in the White City area.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a structure fire was reported on Corey Road near Hoover Ponds County Park.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the area as multiple firefighting units responded to the area.

Eventually, a strike team was called into the area to aid firefighting efforts.

At 5:53 p.m., an Everbridge alert was sent to residents in the area saying there was a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for people on East Antelope Road.

By 6:10 p.m., a Level 2 (Be Set) notice was issued for the area south of Highway 140 to Dry Creek Road east of McLoughlin Drive to Kersh.

Shortly after that notice was issued, the Oregon Department of Forestry said forward growth of the fire had been stopped and it was kept to an estimated five acres in size.