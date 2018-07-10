Fire burns near I-5 in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire broke out along the Bear Creek Greenway near the I-5 and Biddle Road at around 12:45 P.M. Monday.
The 10-acre grass fire required eight units from multiple agencies including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Medford Fire-Rescue and Jackson County Fire District 3.
Fire officials say dry brush, dry weather and windy weather conditions played a factor in the spread of the grass fire.
“The fuels are drying out a little bit and the winds are picking up so for the next hour plus it can be a problem for us, right now we have it surrounded but we just have to make sure it doesn’t break out of our containment,” Fire Chief Brian Fish, Medford Fire-Rescue said.
The crews were able to contain the fire and put it out a few hours later. They stayed at the scene to put out hot spots and mop up. They are still unsure what caused the fire.