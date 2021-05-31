Fire crews working on mopping up East Antelope Rd. Fire

“Overnight crews made really good progress, they got the fire 100 % lined, they’ve got it 90% plummed with fire hose,” said a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Natalie Weber.
She says despite the good progress made thus far, fire crews are still on high alert.
“What happens with the wind in this area is it really just funnels up, and that’s how it was spreading so quickly yesterday up the mountain. So with the wind we’re having today, we’re aware of that and keeping an eye on fire behavior.”
Weber says bulldozers are out, crews are falling trees in hazardous areas and fire lines are continuing to be dug.
She says the fire has burned 49 acres.
“It’s been a very difficult spot to fight fire up here, it’s very steep topography and there aren’t a lot of access points so we’re doing a lot of hiking in here.”
Weber says aircraft is on standby if needed.
No homes or structures in the area have been damaged or destroyed.
At this time, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says all Level 2 – Get Set evacuations have dropped to a Level 1 – Be Ready.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews and resources will remain overnight to make sure the fire stays contained.
