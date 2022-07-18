Fire danger increasing to high on July 18th in Jackson and Josephine Counties

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry says Jackson and Josephine county’s fire danger levels will increase to high on July 18th.

ODF says the increase limits the use of any equipment that could cause a spark like lawn mowers and weed eaters. It says that kind of equipment cannot be used between 10 am and 8 pm.

This does not apply to green lawns. ODF says so far this year’s fire season is off to a slow start compared to last year.

“This time last year we had responded to about 85-fires and this year we are actually closer to fifty. So not nearly as many and not nearly as many acres burned at this point,” said ODF’s Natalie Weber.

Weber says the rain we had over the last couple of months has made for a slower start to fire season. She says this may not remain the case as late-season rain tends to allow for more fuels to grow resulting in higher fire risk later this year.