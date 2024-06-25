Fire Danger Level increasing in South Central Oregon

Posted by Jenna King June 24, 2024

LAKEVIEW, Ore. —The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is increasing the Fire Danger Level to “High” and its Industrial Precaution Level to II starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

This increase brings additional fire restrictions which include all private, county, and state wildlands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry Klamath-Lake District and Walker Range Forest Patrol Association. It also applies to the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, Crater Lake National Park, and the Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes.

With the increase in fire danger, public use restrictions will go into effect across the Fremont-Winema National Forest and Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District restricting campfires to designated sites only.

Industrial operations conducted on public land may operate between the hours of 8 p.m. And 1 p.m. local time. Those include power saws, loading sites, cable yarding, and blasting welding or cutting of metal.

Smoking, open fires, and the use of fireworks are also prohibited in the Klamath Lake District.

You can find a full list of restrictions here.

