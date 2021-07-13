Fire danger level increasing to extreme in JaCo/JoCo

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. —The fire danger level is increasing to “extreme,” on ODF-protected lands this week.
Starting Wednesday, Jackson and Josephine counties rise to extreme fire danger. This affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, and Bureau of Land Management lands.
On Wednesday you can’t use equipment like chain saws or motors. ODF says it’s because conditions are warm and fuels are extremely dry.
“Nobody thinks that they are going to start the next fire but it happens and so we are just asking people to be aware of that and the restrictions and do what they can to help us mitigate those risks,” said Natalie Weber, Spokesperson for ODF.
The regulations will be in place until fire danger levels drop significantly.
Here are the details of the adjusted fire restrictions taking effect on July 14th:
- The use of power saws is prohibited.
- The cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is prohibited.
- The mowing of dry or dead grass is prohibited.
- The operation of any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine not specifically mentioned above is prohibited.
