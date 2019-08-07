Home
Fire danger level: Public use v. industrial

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — With the fire danger level now at “extreme,” the Oregon Department of Forestry is urging residents to be alert and aware of the restrictions, but not everyone has the same restrictions.

There are two different categories of regulations, one for the public and one for industrial use. They’re two entirely different things.

Those under the industrial regulated level have to apply for a permit to use motorized equipment, have it be deemed as necessary for use, get approved and be prepared in case a fire does break out.

“The only difference is that they have firefighting equipment with them,” said ODF Public Information Officer Natalie Weber. “They have water, they have to have so much of these resources to be able to put out a fire if one starts.”

If you were to line the two categories up, the industrial level two we’re in now is the same as the “high” fire danger level for the public. Meaning, those following industrial level two can use power tools between 1 p.m. and 8 in the evening.

