Fire Danger: Red – Fire Season 2018

Stay with KOBI-TV NBC5, Your place for continuing coverage of the fire season in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Visit this page often for the latest stories and information links.
Latest Stories
12:52 pm July 19, 2018Fire Danger: Red – Fire Season 2018
5:57 pm July 17, 2018UPDATE: Fire near Bear Creek Greenway and Jackson County Expo
5:40 pm July 16, 2018North Klamathon fire 95 percent contained
12:56 pm July 16, 2018Full containment of Klamathon Fire expected today
9:11 pm July 15, 2018Klamathon Fire Final Report; 95% contained, 38,008 acres in size
10:19 pm July 13, 2018Klamathon Fire grows in acreage, containment up
11:54 am July 13, 2018Klamathon Fire now 85% contained
7:16 pm July 12, 2018Neighbors mourn passing of Hornbrook fire victim
6:09 pm July 12, 2018Klamathon Firefighters headed home as containment grows
5:53 pm July 12, 2018Meet the Corpsmembers behind the scenes of the Klamathon Fire
9:36 am July 12, 2018Klamathon Fire 70% contained, some evacuation levels lowered
10:23 pm July 11, 2018Evacuated Siskiyou county residents return home
10:17 pm July 11, 2018Officials confirm identity of Klamathon fire victim
7:25 pm July 11, 2018Hornbrook family loses everything
6:26 pm July 11, 2018The life of a Klamathon firefighter at base camp
3:51 pm July 11, 2018Assistance center to open for people affected by Klamathon Fire
9:34 am July 11, 2018Klamathon Fire update
11:34 pm July 10, 2018Evacuations lowered in Hornbrook area
11:33 pm July 10, 2018A good day for fire crews on Klamathon Fire
7:45 pm July 10, 2018Evacuated animals return home as evacuation notices lift
7:17 pm July 10, 2018Some Siskiyou County residents returning home
7:16 pm July 10, 2018Sheriff’s office confirms no second casualty in Klamathon Fire
4:28 pm July 10, 2018Fire damage takes a toll on the Hornbrook water system
10:04 am July 10, 2018Klamathon Fire about a mile into Oregon
4:00 pm July 9, 2018Klamathon Fire forces early impromptu wedding
3:26 pm July 9, 2018Klamathon smoke impacts Klamath Falls
2:31 pm July 9, 2018Update: Klamathon Fire evacuation levels
11:47 am July 9, 2018747 SuperTanker deployed to Klamathon Fire
9:37 am July 9, 2018Klamathon Fire update
7:40 pm July 8, 2018Hornbrook residents without water, ask for help
Social Updates
Important Links
Local Government Social Media Updates
ODF Southwest Oregon District Twitter
CalFire Siskiyou Unit Facebook
CHP Yreka Facebook
TripCheck Updates for Southern Oregon – Twitter
Traffic Information
CalTrans Traffic & Incident Map
TripCheck Traffic & Incident Map
Weather Information
Weather Forecast
Air Quality
Medford Airport Arrival & Departures