Fire District 3 begins online schedule of events for people stuck at home

The events vary from ‘Monday Meals’ to ‘Workout Wednesdays’.
The events will be posted on the agencies Facebook page and are expected to happen every week until the pandemic ends.
“It’s not just about waiting for emergencies to happen, our folks are always looking at ways to add value to the community to help preserve and engage in the communities quality of life,” said Fire District 3 fire chief Bob Horton.
The events kicked off today with ‘Storytime Saturday.’
If you’d like to participate, visit Jackson County Fire District 3’s Facebook page for more information.
