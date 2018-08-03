Fire evacuations

TAYLOR CREEK
Level 3 “Go”
- Oak Flat Community on Illinois River Road
- Taylor Creek Road near Galice Road including 600 Taylor Creek Road, 8599 Galice Road, 8585 Galice Road, 8581 Galice Road, 8529 Galice Road and 8519 Galice Road
Level 2 “Be Set”
- Pickett Creek Road
- West Pickett Creek Road
- Green Tree Loop
- Bickford Drive
- Sanders Creek
- Paradise Garden Road
- Sallsten Road
- Hussey Lane
- Steelhead Lane
- Cliffside Drive
- Bartlett Lane
- Galice Road between, and including, 3153 to 4849
- Abegg Road between 3000 to 6000
- Riverbanks Road from Shan Creek Road to Robertson Bridge
- Shan Creek Road
- Rocking Horse Drive
- Peaceful Valley Lane
- Burnette Road
- Rossier Lane
- Buttercup Street
- Griffin Road
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- Galice Road between 2396 and 4880
- Hog Creek Road between 200 and 4776
- Rogue Rim Drive between 200 and 585
- Thornridge Lane between 150 and 344
- Thornbrook Drive between 160 and 855
- Abegg Road between 801 and 2747
- All of Lancelot Lane
- All of Ray Drive
- All of Waggle Way
- Crow Road
- East Crow Road
- Janice Way
- Donet Lane
- Ward Road
- Dogwood Drive
- Catalpa Drive
- Abegg Road
- Highland Ranch Road
SUGAR PINE/MILES
Level 3 “Go”
- Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above
- Sugar Pine Road
- Dodes Creek Road
- Ulrich Road, 829 and above
- Shelly Lane
- 4000-block Lewis Road
Level 2 “Be Set”
- Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block
- Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads
- Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road
- Cascade Gorge Road
- Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block
- Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road
- Snodgrass Lane
- Mather Road
- Skookum Lane
KLONDIKE
Level 3 “Go”
- Illinois River Road above milepost 2.5
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- West of Hwy 199 between Lakeshore Drive and Waters Creek Road
- Hogue Drive
- Norman Road
- Illinois River Road
- Squaw Mtn Road
- Clear Creek Drive
- Hidden Creek Road
- Circle W Drive
- Onion Mtn Road
- Butcherknife Road
- Slate Creek Road
GRAVE CREEK #3/PLEASANT CREEK
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- 3760 – 7948 Pleasant Creek Rd.
- 3997 – 4323, 17769 – 18515, 36383 – 36505 Ditch Creek Rd.
- 17101 – 17230 Ford Rd.
- 155 – 279 N. Ford Rd.
- 24250 – 48000 Graves Creek Rd.
SNOWSHOE
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- 2549 – 11000 Highway 227, West side Addresses
- 420 Loper Lane
- W. Fork Trail Creek Rd.
- Taylor Rd.
HENDRIX
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- 1600 Block Wagner Creek Rd.
- 3812 – 6969 Yale Creek Rd.
- Wrangle Campground on Little Applegate Rd.
- Dog Fork Rd.
