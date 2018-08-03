Home
Fire evacuations

TAYLOR CREEK

Level 3 “Go”

  • Oak Flat Community on Illinois River Road
  • Taylor Creek Road near Galice Road including 600 Taylor Creek Road, 8599 Galice Road, 8585 Galice Road, 8581 Galice Road, 8529 Galice Road and 8519 Galice Road

Level 2 “Be Set”

  • Pickett Creek Road
  • West Pickett Creek Road
  • Green Tree Loop
  • Bickford Drive
  • Sanders Creek
  • Paradise Garden Road
  • Sallsten Road
  • Hussey Lane
  • Steelhead Lane
  • Cliffside Drive
  • Bartlett Lane
  • Galice Road between, and including, 3153 to 4849
  • Abegg Road between 3000 to 6000
  • Riverbanks Road from Shan Creek Road to Robertson Bridge
  • Shan Creek Road
  • Rocking Horse Drive
  • Peaceful Valley Lane
  • Burnette Road
  • Rossier Lane
  • Buttercup Street
  • Griffin Road

Level 1 “Be Ready”

  • Galice Road between 2396 and 4880
  • Hog Creek Road between 200 and 4776
  • Rogue Rim Drive between 200 and 585
  • Thornridge Lane between 150 and 344
  • Thornbrook Drive between 160 and 855
  • Abegg Road between 801 and 2747
  • All of Lancelot Lane
  • All of Ray Drive
  • All of Waggle Way
  • Crow Road
  • East Crow Road
  • Janice Way
  • Donet Lane
  • Ward Road
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Catalpa Drive
  • Abegg Road
  • Highland Ranch Road

SUGAR PINE/MILES

Level 3 “Go”

  • Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above
  • Sugar Pine Road
  • Dodes Creek Road
  • Ulrich Road, 829 and above
  • Shelly Lane
  • 4000-block Lewis Road

Level 2 “Be Set”

  • Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block
  • Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads
  • Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road
  • Cascade Gorge Road
  • Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block
  • Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road
  • Snodgrass Lane
  • Mather Road
  • Skookum Lane

KLONDIKE

Level 3 “Go”

  • Illinois River Road above milepost 2.5

Level 1 “Be Ready”

  • West of Hwy 199 between Lakeshore Drive and Waters Creek Road
  • Hogue Drive
  • Norman Road
  • Illinois River Road
  • Squaw Mtn Road
  • Clear Creek Drive
  • Hidden Creek Road
  • Circle W Drive
  • Onion Mtn Road
  • Butcherknife Road
  • Slate Creek Road

GRAVE CREEK #3/PLEASANT CREEK

Level 1 “Be Ready”

  • 3760 –  7948 Pleasant Creek Rd.
  • 3997 – 4323, 17769 – 18515, 36383 – 36505 Ditch Creek Rd.
  • 17101 – 17230 Ford Rd.
  • 155 – 279 N. Ford Rd.
  • 24250 – 48000 Graves Creek Rd.

SNOWSHOE

Level 1 “Be Ready”

  • 2549 – 11000 Highway 227, West side Addresses
  • 420 Loper Lane
  • W. Fork Trail Creek Rd.
  • Taylor Rd.

HENDRIX

Level 1 “Be Ready”

  • 1600 Block Wagner Creek Rd.
  • 3812 – 6969 Yale Creek Rd.
  • Wrangle Campground on Little Applegate Rd.
  • Dog Fork Rd.

