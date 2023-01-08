Fire in the hills near Talent and Phoenix confirmed controlled burns

MEDFORD, Ore. – KOBI-TV has received calls and messages from members of our audience, expressing concerns about fire in the hills near the Phoenix-Talent area, witnessed on January 6th.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has confirmed, the smoke was caused by two approved controlled burns on private land.

ODF says while it has been windy, the cold temperatures and the amount of rain over our region, does not support fire growth.

It says in many cases wind is necessary for these types of burns in the winter, because the winds keep the smoke out of the valley.

ODF offers a map of controlled burns all over the state, you can visit it here.