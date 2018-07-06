Fire in White City caused by girl with fireworks, investigators say

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Firefighters say a 115-acre grass fire in White City appears to have been caused by a teen setting off fireworks.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Atlantic Avenue Fire was first reported at about 4:00 p.m. on July 5. The fire rapidly grew to 100 acres within an hour, sending a plume of smoke above the Rogue Valley.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which prompted the closure of Highway 140 and Kershaw Road. The majority of the fire’s spread was stopped at by 8:30 p.m. ODF said crews continued working overnight to mop up the fire. No injuries were reported.
According to ODF, multiple vehicles were damaged, including a bus, two RVs and six boats. Four outbuildings and a residential structure were destroyed.
Firefighters said after an investigation, they determined a 14-year-old girl lighting fireworks started the fire. Investigators will work with prosecutors to determine any charges or citations that may be issued.
“We would like to remind everyone that the fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties will remain at “high” (yellow) for the time being,” an ODF representative said. For a full list of fire restrictions, visit http://www.swofire.com.