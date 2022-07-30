Fire in White City leads to the loss of three structures

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A structure and grass fire broke out July 29th in the Corey and Foothill roads area outside of White City around 4:30 pm.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says fire crews stopped the forward momentum of the fire around 6 pm with the fire estimated to have burned about 5-acres. Fire District 3 says three structures were lost with 15-others threatened.

“Fire crews have the fire pretty much lined, they’re working on strengthening those lines and making sure those spot fires are out. They were able to stop the forward progress of the fire pretty quickly and they’re going to continue and stay vigilant to make sure that we are not going to have a break in those lines and nothing reignites,” said Natalie Weber of The Oregon Department of Forestry.

Fire District 3 says firefighters were able to search the lost buildings before they collapsed. It says there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple police agencies also were on the scene to help evacuate nearby residents and to provide traffic control.

“We evacuated about twenty-five people in the immediate area and then just when door to door. And then we put a level two set evacuation for a larger area just in case but luckily ODF fire has knocked it down pretty well and it looks to be under control at this point.” Aaron Lewis, JCSO Public Information Officer.

The evacuation order had been reduced to level one and all residents who had been evacuated were allowed to go home as of 9 pm that night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says people in the area should monitor local TV, radio, and social media for more information.