Fire near Ashland burns 61 acres, crews working to mop up area

Tonight, crews are mopping up the area to make sure the fire doesn’t re-ignite.
Fire crews from ODF’s Southwest District, Jackson County Fire District 5 and Bureau of Land Management responded to the scene around 1 pm Sunday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Memorial Fire was fully lined within 2 hours of first being reported.
“We made a good catch in keeping it from getting into more heavy, more widely available dangerous fuels,” said public information officer for ODF Southwest District, Brian Ballou.
The Memorial Fire happened on private property.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
