Fire officials in Klamath & Lake counties see multiple fire starts

LAKEVIEW, Ore. —As we move into the first full week of fire season, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is seeing multiple starts. Both fires are naturally ignited, and human caused.

Resources have responded to seven confirmed fires this week, five of which were started by lightning.

The remaining two were from an abandoned campfire and an escaped debris burn. All fires are currently staffed with resources on scene, with the largest being 2.3 acres.

SCOFMP says the fire season declaration puts regulations on restricting debris burning and timber harvest operations into place. Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath and Lake counties have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning.

