Fire officials remind residents of evacuation procedures

This is a three level process, the first level is Be Ready. In this stage, residents should start gathering important documents and supplies they want to take with them in case of an evacuation. This is also be the time to look into places for pets and livestock to go.
The second level is Be Set. Once this warning is issued, residents should be prepared to leave at a moments notice. Officials say this could be the only warning residents get because a fire can move quickly.
The third level is Go. If residents do receive this warning that means the area is in imminent danger and should evacuate immediately.
Steve Parks, Deputy Fire Marshall with Medford Fire-Rescue says these three steps are extremely important when it comes to your safety.
“Using the be ready, be set, go program gives individual citizens the ability and information they need to be proactive and take some personal responsibility for their safety,” Parks said.
Officials say citizens are updated by cell phone, landline and home visits but that’s not always the most efficient way to warn people.
“During an incident the best ways to get accurate information regarding evacuation notices is to tune into local media outlets or already have subscribed to the citizen alert program,” Parks said.
The citizen alert program notifies subscribers in Josephine and Jackson county of emergency situations.
The program is completely free and residents can sign up for the program at https://jacksoncountyor.org/emergency/.
“If we can’t reach you, we can’t warn you,” Parks said.