Fire officials urge public to be mindful of fire risk in Rogue Valley

Posted by Jenna King February 11, 2022

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —In the Rogue Valley, Rural Metro Fire says there isn’t as much concern about gusty weekend wind compared to Klamath or Lake counties. But that doesn’t mean something can’t happen. Rural Metro Fire says fire crews in the Rogue Valley haven’t been given any indication of concern for the weekend.

However, fire officials urge caution regardless of weather, due to the dry conditions as of late. Firefighters say fire can carry, even with little wind activity.

“Last weekend, this weekend,  next weekend every potential warm dry weather we have right now with or without wind is very likely to have an effect,” said Rural Metro Division Chief, Austin Prince.

Any time you burn, officials suggest you keep burn piles small, and always keep water and a shovel nearby.

