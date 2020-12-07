Fire relief station in Phoenix asking for more donations

PHOENIX, Ore. — Rogue Climate and Rogue Action Center set up at The Shoppes at Exit 24 right after the fires to collect items and serve two meals every day.
They’re looking for some additional support as we get closer to the holidays.
New or gently-used winter and outdoor clothing are most needed at this time.
Other items including camping gear and toiletries are also needed from the community.
The center helps between 100 and 200 people every day, four days a week.
“Recovery is going to be a long-term process, but we do still really need donations from the community throughout the winter, so please keep them coming because they are going out the door as quickly as they come in and the need is still really high in the community,” Executive Director with Rogue Climate, Hannah Sohl, said.
The center is open 12-6pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
You can donate at this website, which goes directly to the Rogue Valley Relief Fund.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.