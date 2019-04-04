Fire season discussions in Jackson County as summer nears

Jackson Co., Ore — Fire season is steadily approaching and discussions are underway about what local, state and national agencies can do to prepare.
Merv George Jr., the forest supervisor for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest visited with Jackson County Commissioners to set a groundwork for better cross-agency cooperation.
The meeting covered what was learned from fire fighting efforts last year and how to prevent future mega-fires like the Klondike & Chetco Bar fires.
“It’s really a matter of all of us working together regardless of our agencies and our jurisdictions to try and do our best to keep communities safe,” said Merv George Jr.
George says the wet weather has allowed for more prescribed burning on National Forest land but resources are needed to be fully prepared for the dry summer months.
The discussion also covered the County’s opposition to closing certain access roads on National Forest land and more helicopters during the summer to help with immediate fire suppression.
