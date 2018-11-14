Fire season is over, is it still safe to burn?

Now many people are wondering, is it too risky to burn debris even if it’s allowed?
With the tragic fires in Paradise, California it’s easy to be concerned about the do’s and don’ts of burning.
Since it can be confusing being fresh out of fire season, NBC5 News talked local agencies involved in determining burn days to find out just what they are and what you can do to avoid potential danger.
“If you’re at all concerned, don’t burn,” said Jackson County Fire District Three Public Information Officer, Ashley Blakely.
Fire season here in southern Oregon is over, but as the Camp Fire continues to rip through Northern California, many people in southern Oregon are wondering if it’s actually safe to burn.
“I think with everything going on to our south that people are concerned about things like the burn index,” said Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Connie Clarstrom, “and that takes into account how high up will the smoke get transported and will it move away.”
Each morning the National Weather Service takes into account things like humidity, wind speeds and temperatures. They then partner with land management agencies like the Oregon Department of Forestry, who both work together to determine if it’s safe for you to burn.
“From the public’s perspective, we have the best science in place each day to try and understand whether it’s a good day to burn.”
There are different rules and regulations depending on where you live. Remember to check with your local fire agency to check if it it’s a burn day and to make sure burning permits haven’t been suspended.
Fire officials say knowing who your local fire agency is and what burning restrictions are in place play the biggest part.