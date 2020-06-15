Fire season starts in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County is officially in fire season, as of Monday.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, this includes all private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands throughout the county.
This announcement limits fire use in the county, including smoking in certain areas, debris burning and open fires.
