MEDFORD, Ore. – January 27th is Firefighter Appreciation Day in Oregon, to recognize all fire personnel.

Rural Metro Fire posted on their Facebook that the Oregon Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 27, back in 2007, which designated January 27th as Firefighter Appreciation Day.

Rural Metro Fire thanked all of its employees and their regional partners who they work alongside with. And Rural Metro Fire’s Operations Chief, Austin Prince, says that you don’t need to arrange grand gestures to show your appreciation,

“The ongoing support that we just get all year long, is actually just as good. I mean, just seeing firefighters walking in a store someplace, saying thank you or stopping by a fire station. Fire stations are not some high security facility that the general public can’t stop by generally and walk up the door and say ‘hi,’ you know? And say, ‘thank you.'”

Prince says that today he was able to cook up a meal for some of his fellow fire officials, to celebrate and ensure that they feel appreciated.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.