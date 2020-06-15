Firefighter helps treat driver after car plummets into Coos River

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A volunteer paramedic with North Bay Fire District helped treat a driver who plummeted into the Coos River Sunday.
Lt. John Aldrich was on his way to work when a car exited the roadway into the river. According to the North Bay Fire District’s Facebook post, Lt. Aldrich was getting ready to jump into the water when the driver was able to exit the passenger window. He immediately began to treat the driver and called for an ambulance.
Lt. Aldrich is also a full-time paramedic and firefighter with Myrtle Point Fire. Previously, he received the State of Oregon’s Medal of Valor and North Bay Fire’s Lifesaving Award for rescuing a trapped victim in a structure fire.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.