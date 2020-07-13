Firefighters investigate car fire in Josephine Co.

MERLIN, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire late Friday night in Josephine county.
Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the fire on the 4000 block of Brookside Boulevard in Merlin, just south of the Grants Pass Airport.
When crews arrived, the pick-up truck was fully engulfed and had spread to nearby grass. The driver has left the scene.
Rural Metro says there was a trail of fire in the road, which may mean the truck was burning while on the move. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
