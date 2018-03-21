Firefighters investigate fire in downtown business

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fire crews are investigating what caused a fire to spark at a business in downtown Medford.
Crews were called to the 200 block of West Main Street just after 8:30 Wednesday evening.
When they arrived, they could see smoke through the windows and flames inside.
Firefighters quickly went to work to put out the fire and clear the smoke.
“So, the fire was relatively small, what we would consider incipient stage still — it hadn’t had a chance to grow in size — but it did put off quite a bit of smoke which filled the building. The fire itself took up only a 10 by 10 area at that,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Steve Parks.
The fire didn’t cause any structural damage but did cause some smoke damage to the building as well as the neighboring business.
The cause is still under investigation.