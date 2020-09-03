Firefighters put out Central Point shed fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Firefighters put out a shed fire out in Central Point Wednesday due to welding equipment.
A neighbor told NBC5 she looked out her window and saw high flames come from across the street. She called 911, as well as banged on the neighboring doors, warning people about the fire.
Fire District 3 acted quickly, responding in about 4 minutes. Firefighters say there were no injuries and while there was heat and fire damage done to the shed, it isn’t a total loss. Fire District 3 says the homeowner was welding in his shed some sparks flew causing flames.
