Firefighters put out RV fire in Talent

TALENT, Ore. —Fire crews quickly put out an RV fire in Talent, Monday evening. Fire District 5 responded to the fire, near West Valley View Road, around 6pm. It says 2 RV’s were completely engulfed in flames, and it all started from the resident cooking dinner.
There was a concern, it might spread to the nearby gas station and greenway, but firefighters were able to put it out.
“It’s been isolated to just the 2 RV’s there was a little bit of foliage that got burnt up but no damage to the building and didn’t get into the greenway and start any wildland fire,” said Winston Cote with Fire District 5.
Fire District 5 says most residential structure fires, are caused by cooking.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.