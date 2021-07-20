Home
Firefighters put out RV fire in Talent

TALENT, Ore. —Fire crews quickly put out an RV fire in Talent, Monday evening. Fire District 5 responded to the fire, near West Valley View Road, around 6pm. It says 2 RV’s were completely engulfed in flames, and it all started from the resident cooking dinner.

There was a concern, it might spread to the nearby gas station and greenway, but firefighters were able to put it out.

“It’s been isolated to just the 2 RV’s there was a little bit of foliage that got burnt up but no damage to the building and didn’t get into the greenway and start any wildland fire,” said Winston Cote with Fire District 5.

Fire District 5 says most residential structure fires, are caused by cooking.

