Firefighters put out small grass fire on Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. —Friday afternoon, Medford Fire put out a small grass fire on the Bear Creek Greenway.
The 1/10 of an acre fire happened along I-5 south of the Table Rock overpass.
ODF, Fire District 3, Medford Police, and Central Point Police responded.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
