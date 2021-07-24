Firefighters put out small grass fire on Bear Creek Greenway

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —Friday afternoon, Medford Fire put out a small grass fire on the Bear Creek Greenway.

The 1/10 of an acre fire happened along I-5 south of the Table Rock overpass.

ODF, Fire District 3, Medford Police, and Central Point Police responded.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

