Firefighters quickly knock down grass fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Firefighters quickly contain an afternoon grass fire in west Medford off Griffin Creek Road.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire that grew to be about 4 acres, threatening several homes. It broke out around 3:30 p.m., but were mopping it up by 4:30 p.m.
Even though it’s early in the investigation, ODF says it believed the fire was human caused.
“Dry grass, tall dry grass is ready to burn and so when you’re doing anything like with brush cutters, driving in tall dry grass, have a fire extinguisher right at your finger tips,” Brian Ballou, ODF, said.
Three helicopters were brought in to help. ODF says the fire started near a home, but burned away from it. No homes or structures were damaged.
They’re following through on a promise to throw massive resources at fires, right off the bat. It’s just one of the things they’re doing differently this year due to the pandemic.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.