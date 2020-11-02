Home
Firefighters remind everyone to test smoke detectors

Firefighters remind everyone to test smoke detectors

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — With daylight saving time ending, it’s a good time to test the smoke detectors in your home.

Firefighters said time change is a good opportunity to check any detector, smoke or otherwise, to make sure they are working properly and you and your loved ones are safe.

“Just kind of traditional that we check the batteries,” Medford Fire-Rescue Chief, Kevin Gellar, said. “We recommend every month, but at least when the fall back or spring forward. It’s definitely a good time to check your smoke detector batteries because it does you an early warning and could save your life,” he added.

As temperatures continue to drop, firefighters also remind everyone to be careful when using wood stoves and to provide plenty of clearance around portable space heaters.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »