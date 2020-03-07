Firefighters say check smoke alarms when you spring forward

MEDFORD, Ore. — Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving is Sunday and Medford Fire – Rescue says that’s the perfect time to test your smoke alarms.
Experts say smoke alarms increase your chance of survival 50% if there’s a fire. The newer smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years, but making sure they work properly, could save your life.
“At least push the button and make sure they alarm, like it I push this one beep noise it’s going to alarm and that says the battery is good. That it’s going to work,” Greg Kleinberg, Medford Fire – Rescue, said.
It’s recommended you have alarms in every bedroom, outside of the bedrooms and on every floor.
