Firefighting strike team arrives in S. Oregon ahead of possible thunderstorms

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff July 27, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Southwest Oregon is getting firefighting support from Northwest Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said with chances of storms throughout this week, additional resources have been brought into the area from ODF’s West Oregon District, the Northwest Oregon District, and the North Cascade District.

The strike team is made up of five “Type 6” engines ready for response to rural, suburban, or urban incidents.

ODF’s Southwest Oregon District said the added resources are being added ahead of time, which will help in the event of multiple fire starts.

“Our goal,” ODF said, “as always, remains keeping fires as small as possible and putting them out as quickly as possible.”

