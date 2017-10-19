Fires season ends in Klamath, Lake Counties

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fire season in Klamath and Lake Counties will officially end Friday, according to Oregon Department of Forestry.
Fire season for the area has been in effect since early June. Since that time, 129 documented fires burned nearly 2,000 acres on ODF-protected lands in the Klamath-Lake District. Roughly half of those fires were started by lightning strikes. The rest were human-caused. Thousands of acres burned in other fires on U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands.
The ban on open debris burning in both counties will be lifted, but residents should check with their local rural fire district for any further regulations or permits. County health departments should also be contacted for air quality restrictions.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership offered the following debris burning reminders:
- Burn only during daylight hours
- Burn in cleared areas
- Burn in ‘no wind’ conditions (0-7 mph)
- Burn only when you are meeting the Air Quality guidelines
- Burning of large slash piles should be delayed until more moisture has hit the area.
- Burn only when a responsible person can be in attendance with a shovel and water supply.
Fire managers are taking the opportunity to remind the public that while fire season may be over, fires can still start and spread. They urge the use of fire safe practices year-round.