Firework explosions could be traumatizing to those around you

MEDFORD, Ore. – This Fourth of July, as you get loud and crazy with fireworks try not to “set off” those around you with traumatic experiences.

Loud explosions, especially like those in our Fourth of July fireworks can cause strong emotional reactions to trauma sufferers. This includes military veterans, gun violence survivors, or those with post-traumatic stress disorder. They may also not be able to “pull back” from their reactions, so take note of who’s around you when you set off fireworks.

“We don’t need anybody being triggered and having a negative impact on their family and friends. Try to be a little more sensitive,” said retired Veteran Terry Haines.

Talking to neighbors about your firework plans, possibly moving them to empty lots, or having noise-reduction headphones available for those with trauma experiences or PTSD are all great ways to reduce unintentional harm.

