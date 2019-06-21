Firework sales begin Sunday

JACKSON COUNTY – With the fourth of July just around the corner, firework sales are kicking off. Sales start Sunday, however there are new rules you should know before you light that fuse.
The city of Medford has shortened the time period you’re allowed to use fireworks citing concerns about fire season. They’re now allowed for just six days, from July 1-6. The penalty for misuse has also increased from $250 to $2,500. It’s illegal to use fireworks in hillside areas, Bear Creek, Greenway, city parks or any public school.
“Common sense goes a long way with fireworks. You should always have proper adult supervision, especially if children are being allowed to use them. When you’re done with your fireworks, we really can’t emphasize enough, you need to soak them,” Steve Parks, Medford Deputy Fire Marshal, said.
In Grants Pass, legal fireworks are only allowed on July 4 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., in certain areas. While the city of Ashland has prohibited fireworks all together.
Oregon law prohibits the possession, use or sale of fireworks that shoot into the air, explode or travel on the ground for more than twelve feet. You can head to your city’s website for more information or call your local fire department.
