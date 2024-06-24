Fireworks are now being sold through July 6 in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday kicked off the sale of fireworks in our State. Firework sales run through July 6 in Oregon.

South Medford Discount Fireworks Superstore located on South Pacific Highway opened their doors. Discount Fireworks is a non-profit working to raise money to send children to summer camp, send people to rehab, and fund orphanages. Discount fireworks has been raising money for the past 30 years.

Store manager Tommy Forsythe said

This year, we just started yesterday, but our most popular firework we sell, the most awesome one is the Gator Revenge. Just remember we helps these kids to go to camp, it cost us more to do it so please come support, DFS, Discount Firework Superstore. We are the cheapest out of all firework stores.

Oregonians are asked to check local firework regulations and follow them where they live or where they may be traveling to celebrate the 4th of July.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.