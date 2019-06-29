Fireworks changes worry Lake Selmac businesses

LAKE SELMAC, Ore. — A popular Fourth of July destination in Josephine County will no longer turn a blind eye to illegal fireworks, and local businesses say it could cost them.
While illegal fireworks haven’t been enforced at Lake Selmac during the Fourth of July for years, JoCo Parks said the decision was due to fire risk.
Josephine County Parks made the decision to not enforce the rules of illegal fireworks at Lake Selmac last week. Since then, people in the area are wondering just how much that decision will impact their business come the Fourth of July.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Crystal Leckie, manager of Smoke on the Water Resort, “because here, I think if it was more organized it could be more safe for everybody, and it could be amazing for everybody—if more organized and responsible.”
Although all aerial fireworks that don’t have the proper permits will be confiscated, all legal fireworks in Oregon will be allowed at the lake on the fourth.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Valley Fire District will be partnering with JoCo parks to ensure that all fireworks are legal, and handled in a responsible and controlled manner.
