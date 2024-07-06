Fireworks-related fire on 4th of July threatened homes before being put out

MEDFORD, Ore. – On the night of the 4th of July in East Medford, a fire broke out on Hybiscus Street, that police said was fireworks related.

On the 1700 block of Hybiscus Street, a standard celebration on Thursday grew very dangerous as towers of flames engulfed juniper bushes near homes. Larry Van Ausdall said,

“A loose firework, kind of flew sideways up the street and skipped off the sidewalk and went in the back of this.”

Initially, neighbors attempted to hose it down but the fire grew quickly. Van Ausdall said,

“Within about two minutes, if the truck hadn’t had got here, that building would’ve been on fire. It was starting to shoot up into the trees, the flames were that big.”

Medford Fire responded to the scene and were able to get a quick knock-down on the fire, before it spread to nearby homes. Firefighters said juniper bushes in particular are very flammable. Battalion Chief Sean Schmidt said,

“It has a super high oil content, which makes it highly flammable, easy to start. And once it starts, the rate of spread, the fire growth is extreme.”

Medford police said they cited an adult woman for reckless burning. Medford Fire said there were multiple fireworks-related fires on the 4th of July and fortunately, there was no extensive damage to life or property. Battalion Chief Schmidt continued,

“4th of July was quite successful. We burned a lot of dry grass, we burned a lot of shrubberies, we had very few burn-related injuries this year, unlike years past.”

Medford Fire said it’s important to stay safe and comply with fire safety regulations and they urge caution, especially in this heat wave.

