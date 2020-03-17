Home
First day of Medford YMCA’s emergency child care goes into effect

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Family YMCA in Medford launched it’s emergency child care plan today.

It was set in place in conjunction with local school districts to help first responders, health care workers and vulnerable families seeking work.

Because families are still signing up for the emergency childcare, the YMCA does not know how many kids are involved, but the executive director says they have an idea.

“At the YMCA there’s 25 children, in small groups. There’s 10-20 at each of the schools,” said YMCA executive director, Brad Russell.

You can reach out the YMCA to see if you’re eligible to receive child care.

For more information visit rvymca.org.

